Jerry Jones Won't Withdraw Resolution to Delay Roger Goodell Contract Extension

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apparently isn't ready to stop fighting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said his plan to delay the extension six months is "still in place," though he didn't want to discuss the details:

"I'm not going to get into that because that's why we have the meetings so that we can discuss issues of the time. I'm really looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity to, as we all hope this time of year, I'll assure you all of the owners around the NFL aren't bailing out because they need a trip into town. They're here because it's important business and we'll be able to get some very meaningful things done. In the long haul, we'll really get some meaningful things done as and because of what we've been doing over the last few months."

Jones' comments come after Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reported Monday that Jones proposed to "table the contract talks for six months prior to the agreement."

Wickersham noted Goodell's extension "could be worth up to $200 million."

It is no secret Jones was against Goodell's contract extension, or at least the timing and the process of it.

Wickersham explained the Cowboys owner did not agree with how much the commissioner would be paid and has "been angry" at Goodell for the NFL's suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and the way he has handled players protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

An owner told Wickersham that Jones "went back on his word" he previously gave to support the extension if it received enough votes from the compensation committee.

Jones figures to have the opportunity to raise his criticisms of the extension at the owners meetings Wednesday in Irving, Texas. However, Florio noted there will also likely be conversation about the way Jones publicly attempted "to torpedo the contract by taking the dirty laundry public—and by (as some believe) instigating Papa John's CEO John Schnatter to take aim at Goodell."

While Goodell appears set to be the NFL commissioner for years to come, the animosity between him and Jones is still simmering.