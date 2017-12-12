Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Rumoured to Have Failed with £22m Leon Bailey Move

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly had an approach for Leon Bailey turned down by Bayer Leverkusen, who are said to be determined to keep hold of the 20-year-old.

Antonio Conte's side were willing to offer £22 million for the youngster, but have failed with an initial approach, according to Simon Jones at the MailOnline.

The Jamaican is seen as the perfect replacement for Willian and also able to provide cover for Eden Hazard.

The reigning Premier League champions sent scouts to watch Bailey in action in Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday.

Bailey assisted both goals in the victory and put in a match-winning performance, according to writer Jonathan Harding:

The youngster now has four goals and four assists in his last nine outings, with Leverkusen currently fifth in the Bundesliga table and just three points off RB Leipzig in second.

Bailey's club have been happy to show off just how good he's been this season:

He has also been tipped to take over from Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben as the league's star right winger, per the Bundesliga's official Twitter account:

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in need of signings to strengthen a small squad that trails leaders Manchester City by 14 points after just 16 games.

Conte has told Sky Sports that it will be "impossible" for his team to retain their Premier League crown after four defeats already this season.

The Italian has also said that it is hard to play every three days with a small squad, per the Telegraph's Matt Law.

It therefore seems likely Chelsea will look to add to their squad in January, but if they are serious about Bailey, they may have to increase their bid if they are to tempt Leverkusen into selling a key player.