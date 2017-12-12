    Kawhi Leonard to Return to Spurs from Injury, Will Be on Minutes Restriction

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2017

    San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) walk uproot during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced superstar forward Kawhi Leonard will have a minutes restriction as he makes his season debut Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

    Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com passed along Popovich's confirmation of Leonard's return from an extended absence due to a quad injury.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

