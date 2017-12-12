Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Karim Benzema and Nadiem Amiri

fotopress/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly made Real Madrid an offer for striker Karim Benzema, while the Gunners are one of several clubs said to be interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

Zinedine Zidane is happy for Benzema to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, but wants £50 million for the Frenchman, and Arsenal have only offered £40 million, per Diario Gol (h/t James Walters at the Daily Star).

Benzema has struggled in front of goal for Madrid so far this season, as highlighted by Opta:

The 29-year-old has frequently been linked with a move to Arsenal, and manager Arsene Wenger has said it is "because he is French," per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville.

Arsenal do not lack for attacking options currently, having brought in Alexandre Lacazette over the summer and with Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sanchez in the squad.

Giroud's future has been the subject of some speculation, but Wenger has said he wants him to stay until the end of the season, per Jack Bezants for MailOnline.

The Frenchman has been impressive for Arsenal despite a reduced role, as shown by WhoScored.com:

However, a lack of minutes could see him leave the club, and the 31-year-old has proved this season he still has what it takes to score goals at the top level.

Sanchez may also depart the club, with Manchester City set to make "a big offer" for the Chilean in January, per the Independent's Miguel Delaney.

If the Gunners lose Giroud or Sanchez, they may well be in the market for replacements, but a top-four finish will be needed if they are to bring top-class forwards to the club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur want Amiri, according to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke.

Amiri has a contract with Hoffenheim until 2020, but the club are "bracing themselves for interest when the window opens."

The 21-year-old has two goals and two assists in 11 Bundesliga starts this season, with Hoffenheim currently sixth in the Bundesliga table.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has taken time out to praise the youngster, per the club's official Twitter account:

Amiri is an attacking midfielder who has already featured for Germany at under-18 and under-21 level, and he is an exciting prospect.

As such, he could be seen as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, who is out of contract this summer and yet to agree to a new contract.

Per Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports, Wenger has said negotiations with the German are ongoing and that he wants him to stay.

However, Ozil's inability to renew his deal hints he could be tempted away from the club. If he leaves, a quality replacement will be required.