Barcelona Transfer News: Andrea Belotti Scouted Among Torino, Lazio Players

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly had officials in attendance to watch Torino striker Andrea Belotti and a trio of Lazio players, including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, on Monday.

Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez and chief scout Urbano Ortega were in Rome to watch those two, as well as Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and winger Luis Alberto, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato, via Football Italia).

Belotti's Torino ran out 3-1 winners in the Italian capital, with Alberto getting on the scoresheet for Lazio. The Football Italia report noted how "MD claims Robert was particularly impressed with the former Liverpool man."

Alberto made an impression, but the interest in Belotti may prove more significant. A natural centre-forward, mobile and commanding in the air, the 23-year-old would give Barca another option to Luis Suarez.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Depth, at least in terms of natural strikers, is short behind Suarez. Paco Alcacer is often the next man up, but he isn't a true No. 9.

Finding cover at key positions would also explain the interest in Alberto and De Vrij. The former would offer insurance in wide areas, where Barca have struggled somewhat while summer import Ousmane Dembele has been injured.

Doubts about the future of Gerard Deulofeu haven't helped, with the winger even linked with a possible loan switch to Napoli during the January transfer window, per Rai Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde could also use more talent at the back, especially since Samuel Umtiti's injury. The Frenchman is expected to miss as many as eight weeks with a hamstring problem, according to the club's official website.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Netherlands international De Vrij would slot well into Barca's back line thanks to his comfort on the ball and aggression in the air. Football Italia made it clear how the Blaugrana "are keen to bring in a new centre-back, as Javier Mascherano is likely to leave in January."

As for Milinkovic-Savic, the gifted midfielder is reportedly drawing interest from Manchester United. The Premier League side is prepared to pay £95 million for the Serbia international, per Neil Fissler of the Daily Express.

Barca may consider this too steep an investment given they have Paulinho, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta and Denis Suarez in their ranks.

Frankly, any club showing interest in Lazio's big players would find it difficult to do deals in January. The club is fifth in Serie A and battling to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Manager Simone Inzaghi's team has also reached the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Signing Belotti would prove no easier, with Torino president Urbano Cairo showing in the summer he would hold out for bids matching the striker's €100 million (£88 million) release clause, per an interview with Sky (h/t Football Italia).

Barca are strong enough at their primary positions to consider cheaper options for squad depth and alternatives for the future.