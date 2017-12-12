Chelsea Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois Eyed in Latest Real Madrid Rumours

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly still interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the summer despite a deal to bring in Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga next month having been "practically sealed."

According to Spanish radio outlet Cope (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Calciomercato), a deal for Kepa to move to the Santiago Bernabeu is "almost complete," but Real president Florentino Perez still has his heart set on snapping up Belgium international Courtois at the end of the season.

The report added current Los Blancos No. 1 Keylor Navas would likely follow back-up stopper Kiko Casilla out the exit door at Real should both Kepa and Courtois be signed.

Courtois, 25, has a contract at Chelsea that runs to 2019, and he recently told VTM's Stadion programme (via Belgian football writer Kristof Terreur) that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and could sign a new deal:

However, he has also said that, with his children being raised in Madrid, he is attracted by the prospect of moving to Spain, per Spanish television station LaSexta (via Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard).

Courtois has been a Chelsea player since 2011, but he made his senior club breakthrough while on a three-year loan at Atletico Madrid, which finished in 2014.

With the Colchoneros, he immediately established himself as the No. 1 goalkeeper and won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, a UEFA Europa League, a UEFA Super Cup and was a UEFA Champions League runner-up.

Since he has returned to Chelsea, he has further established himself as one of Europe's best goalkeepers while winning two Premier League titles.

It is little surprise, then, that Real have been heavily linked with him, but recent rumours that Kepa, 23, has all but signed for Real had led to reports Los Blancos would no longer be pursuing Courtois, per Matt Law in the Telegraph.

Both Kepa and Courtois have the talent to demand a No. 1 spot in a number of top European teams, and it seemed likely just one would be signed to act as a long-term replacement for Navas.

If Real sign Kepa in January, they may then struggle next summer to convince Courtois to join, as he will know he faces significant competition for his spot.