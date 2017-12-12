Barcelona Set to Sign Palmeiras Defender Yerry Mina for €9M in January

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Barcelona are reportedly set to sign Palmeiras centre-back Yerry Mina in January in order to bolster their defence, with Samuel Umtiti sidelined and Javier Mascherano's future unclear.

According to Juan Jimenez of AS, Barca previously negotiated a deal with Palmeiras that would allow them to sign Mina, 23, for €9 million and they are planning to take up the option in January, earlier than initially intended.

Jimenez added the Blaugrana would have preferred to wait until the summer but circumstances have forced their hand, and manager Ernesto Valverde has given the deal the go-ahead.

The Liga leaders were dealt a huge blow earlier this month when Umtiti picked up a long-term injury, per the Guardian's Sid Lowe:

Mascherano, who has spent much of this season on the bench, has also hinted his Barca career could be drawing to a close, per per ESPN (via Goal's Ryan Benson).

Thomas Vermaelen has stepped in to the breach recently, but his fitness cannot be relied upon.

As such, Barcelona are lacking in depth in the centre-back department, so it is little surprise they are looking to bolster their ranks in January.

Even if there are no further injuries, Valverde will have to rotate his squad in the second half of the season as Barca look to compete for La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

It will be hoped, should he move to Barca, that Colombia international Mina is not required to play too much, too soon, as it will likely take him some time to adapt his style at the Camp Nou.

But he does have a number of key attributes that could see him thrive at Barca.

Mina boasts a fine range of passing and is confident in the tackle and on the ball, while he has been a key part of Palmeiras' squad over the last two seasons.

It will be a big step up for him at Barcelona, but Mina's likely addition to the squad in January will give Valverde another option in the back line heading into the second half of the season.