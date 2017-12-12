Juventus Reportedly Unwilling to Spend More Than €10M on Emre Can in January

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly only attempt to sign Emre Can in January if Liverpool are prepared to lower their demands to less than €10 million (£8.84 million).

According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, an offer above that would be enough for the Reds to negotiate a January departure for the German, despite wanting to keep him until the end of the season to give them as much time as possible to secure him on a new contract before his expires in the summer.

Can is a "transfer priority" for the Bianconeri, but they would only be willing to buy him next month if Liverpool accept less than his price tag, otherwise they're prepared to wait until the end of the season.

The midfielder's form under manager Jurgen Klopp, particularly in the last year, means it will be a fairly significant blow to Liverpool to lose him, particularly on a free transfer or cut-price deal.

Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott believes it would be bad business for him to leave for Juventus:

Indeed, while the Reds' front four deservedly garner the most attention for their eye-catching displays, the German has also become one of their most important assets thanks to his commanding performances in midfield.

Goal's Mootaz Chehade believes he's a much stronger player than club captain Jordan Henderson:

Can has often operated as a holding midfielder this season and largely performed the role with aplomb thanks to his energy, strong distribution and willingness to compete in physical battles, and he can also help out with his drive to get forward, too.

He also impressed while providing cover at centre-back, per Liverpool writer Jack Lusby:

Juventus are said to be in contact with Can's representatives, and they could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January to ensure his arrival in the summer.

That seems a more likely scenario if they're not willing to spend more than €10 million to bring him in six months early, particularly as that would seem a low valuation even with his contract almost up.