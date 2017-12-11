Mesut Ozil, Arsenal Contract Talks Rumoured, £275,000-a-Week Deal Offered

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly planning one final attempt to get Mesut Ozil to sign to a new deal having already offered him a £275,000-a-week contract without success.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, the Gunners will "pull out all of the stops" in their bid to get the German playmaker to stay on past the end of his current contract in June of next year.

Ozil, 29, will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from the start of next month and, with Manchester United and Barcelona both circling, Arsenal are desperate to tie him to new terms, especially as Alexis Sanchez is now "almost certain to leave," per Cross.

The former Real Madrid star has proved how valuable he is to Arsene Wenger's Gunners side in recent weeks with some stellar performances.

He has provided five assists and netted two goals so far in the 2017-18 Premier League season from 13 appearances and has formed a fine attacking trio with Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette.

It is little surprise Arsenal are trying to avoid a situation where they lose Ozil and Sanchez at the same time.

The pair have been arguably the north London side's two best and most important players over the last few seasons.

With Sanchez's departure seeming inevitable Arsenal must try and tie Ozil to a new contract, not least because it would be a huge blow to lose him for free next summer after paying £42.5 million to sign him from Real in 2013.

It may transpire that Arsenal's final push to keep Ozil ends up being too little too late but his recent fine form has only served to highlight how big a loss he would be to Wenger's squad.