    Barcelona Spokesman: Lionel Messi Is Best Player Ever, Not Cristiano Ronaldo

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of football, not Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Camp Nou spokesman Josep Vives.

    Ronaldo claimed he was the best player of all time after tying Messi's record by winning a fifth Ballon d'Or last week, but Vives insisted the former Manchester United star was mistaken, per Marca: "Respect to the Ballon d'Or and to Cristiano Ronaldo. We have always considered him a great player and a great competitor. But here at the Camp Nou, we can see the best player in history every 15 days, which is Messi."

    Ronaldo, 32, told France Football (via Sky Sports' Allan Valente) in the wake of his Ballon d'Or triumph: "I'm the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones. I respect everyone's preferences, but I've never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There's no player more complete than me."

    The Portuguese beat Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting for the second year running after leading Real to UEFA Champions League and La Liga glory in 2016-17.

    As a result Ronaldo and his Barcelona counterpart have now monopolised the award for the last decade.

    The last player to claim the prestigious gong that was not Ronaldo or Messi was Kaka in 2007.

    A year later Ronaldo claimed his first Ballon d'Or, after starring for United in their 2007-08 Premier League and Champions League-winning season, to begin his and Messi's dominance.

    Over the past 10 years, the superlative duo have both established their places among the greats of football and arguably earned their spots as the best two players in history.

    The argument over who is the better player is ongoing and will never be settled, but unsurprisingly Barcelona prefer Messi over Ronaldo.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Make Last-ditch Offer to Ozil

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Morata Injured for Chelsea's Trip to Huddersfield

      via Goal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Chelsea Heirarchy Losing Faith in Conte

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Make Contact with Barkley

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report