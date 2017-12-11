Giancarlo Stanton Introduced by Yankees, Excited to Play with Aaron Judge

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The New York Yankees introduced new slugger Giancarlo Stanton in a press conference Monday afternoon, and Stanton made it clear he was happy to be in New York.

"I gave them the teams I wanted," he said of his conversations with the Miami Marlins after he requested a trade, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "New York was definitely at the top of the list."

He also expressed his excitement for getting the opportunity to play with fellow slugger Aaron Judge:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.