    Giancarlo Stanton Introduced by Yankees, Excited to Play with Aaron Judge

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton talks after winning the National League Hank Aaron Award at baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees introduced new slugger Giancarlo Stanton in a press conference Monday afternoon, and Stanton made it clear he was happy to be in New York.

    "I gave them the teams I wanted," he said of his conversations with the Miami Marlins after he requested a trade, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "New York was definitely at the top of the list."

    He also expressed his excitement for getting the opportunity to play with fellow slugger Aaron Judge:

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Welcome to NY, Stanton 🙌 — Get 15% Off New Gear with BRHOLIDAY

      Bleacher Report Online Store
      via Bleacher Report Online Store
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Astros Interested in Darvish, Arrieta

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yanks Make Stanton Signing Official

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Cards Have 'Best Chance' for Machado

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports