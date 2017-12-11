    Paige Says She Contemplated Suicide After Sex Videos, Photos Leaked

    Rob Blanchette
December 11, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Paige arrives for WWE RAW at 02 Brooklyn Bowl on April 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
    Ian Gavan/Getty Images

    WWE superstar Paige has admitted she contemplated suicide after photos and videos were leaked from her private life. 

    Speaking on the Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast, the British wrestler said she considered taking her life as she arrived "at a bad place."

    Commenting on her past feelings, Paige said:

    "I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 per cent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don't have a life. I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration. ... Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base."

    Paige warned of the dangers and pitfalls of social media, admitting she deleted her account as the scandal broke in public.

    The Norwich-born star—who recently returned to the ring after a lengthy absence—also spoke about losing weight as she battled against the effects of her past issues.

