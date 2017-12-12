West Ham vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Ham United welcome Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, as new manager David Moyes attempts to lift the Hammers out of the relegation zone.

Moyes' side have just 13 points from 16 games, but a 1-0 victory against Chelsea was the morale boost the east Londoners desperately needed in their previous encounter.

Arsenal reside in fifth, with the Gunners struggling for consistency with five defeats in the league this term.

Here is how you can watch the action from the London Stadium:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/3 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S)

Stream: BT Sport, NBC Sports, fuboTV

Preview

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After the euphoria of moving into their new stadium last year, West Ham have struggled to play with zest since leaving Upton Park.

Moyes has now taken the reins from former coach Slaven Bilic, and his appointment has seen the team stage a minor recovery with plenty of games ahead.

The Hammers gained a clean sheet against Premier League champions Chelsea, and their 1-0 victory finally gave home fans something to sing for.

Arsenal arrive in Stratford in a state of flux, as a painful 3-1 defeat by Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium was followed by a poor 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Coach Arsene Wenger continues to work within the boundaries of his philosophy, and it is questionable if the Frenchman will ever be able to reclaim the past glories of his former players.

Olivier Giroud rescued the north London giants with a late goal on the south coast, denying the Saints the win after leading from the fourth minute.

Arsenal are 17 points behind leaders Manchester City, and the chances of winning the title have gone before Christmas.

The return of Alexis Sanchez from injury broadened Wenger's attacking options after the opening weeks, and the Chilean superstar has added potency to the Gunners.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sanchez has scored four goals and provided three assists since returning after a troublesome pre-season.

The Hammers have the worst defence in the English top flight after conceding 32 goals, and Arsenal will hope Moyes has not had sufficient time to reorganise his back four.

Wenger's men have continued to play their familiar style of attacking football, and if Sanchez can give a vintage performance, it could suddenly all click into place for the visitors.