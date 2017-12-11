    MLB Winter Meetings Rumors: Astros Linked to Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros aren't resting on their laurels after winning the World Series.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Monday that the Astros "have shown interest in free-agent righties Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta" and that Houston may "explore the trade market if a pitcher such as Tampa Bay righty Chris Archer becomes available."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      Yanks Make Stanton Signing Official

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Cards Have 'Best Chance' for Machado

      Jon Heyman
      via FanRag Sports
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Giancarlo Rages in Miami with 2 Chainz 🍾

      TMZ
      via TMZ
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Red Sox Putting JBJ on the Market

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report