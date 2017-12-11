MLB Winter Meetings Rumors: Astros Linked to Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Houston Astros aren't resting on their laurels after winning the World Series.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Monday that the Astros "have shown interest in free-agent righties Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta" and that Houston may "explore the trade market if a pitcher such as Tampa Bay righty Chris Archer becomes available."

