2018 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Players 1 Month into CBB Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

College basketball is a month in, and we're already starting to see new names emerge into the NBA draft conversation.

Some breakout prospects were easier to see coming. There have been a few others, including a pair of freshmen, who've cracked our top 30 after starting the season off the radar.

The No. 1 overall debate is also heating up, with three contenders all producing at monster rates.

The rankings on our updated big board account for long-term NBA potential. It's possible that some names on the list may return to school after the season.

Advanced stats courtesy of Synergy Sports Technology unless otherwise noted.