Liverpool vs. West Brom: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left fuming after a controversial penalty converted by Wayne Rooney saw the Reds draw 1-1 with Everton at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, the German will have had little time to dwell on any perceived injustice as his side are back in top-flight action on Wednesday when they host struggling West Bromwich Albion.

Klopp will demand nothing less than three points against the Baggies as Liverpool have a chance to move up to third in the Premier League table if Chelsea slip up against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Read on for a preview of the clash on Merseyside, along with the latest team news, scheduling details and viewing information.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S. only)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Preview

While a draw with local rivals Everton was hugely frustrating for Liverpool, their home record this season remains impressive.

The Reds are unbeaten in 10 league matches at Anfield with their last defeat coming to Crystal Palace in April.

In eight Premier League home games in 2016-17, Klopp's side have scored 14 goals and conceded only three.

West Brom, meanwhile, have not won a league game since August, a run stretching over 14 matches, and they have triumphed only once in their last 17 outings on the road.

Most recently Alan Pardew's Baggies were defeated 1-0 on Saturday by fellow strugglers Swansea City, leaving them above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Klopp took some criticism at the weekend for resting in-form duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino for the Merseyside derby, although both appeared from the bench in the second half.

His decision to take off goalscorer Mohamed Salah with Liverpool's lead still only at 1-0 was also questionable.

The worry for West Brom, though, is that the prolific trio should be fresher for Wednesday's clash and could run riot against a Baggies defence that has lacked solidity this term.

Per Liverpool writer Jack Sear, Sadio Mane could be given a rest:

Liverpool have enough attacking quality to beat West Brom even without Mane, so it may be a good time for the Senegal winger to have some time off.

But Klopp will surely at least start Mane on the bench in case they need his pace to unpick West Brom late on in the quest for three points.

Sunday's draw with Everton was a disappointing result, but it was still a dominant performance from Liverpool, and the Reds should be well-motivated to bounce back with a win against West Brom.