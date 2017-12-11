Manchester United Transfer News: Gareth Bale and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United could be set to make big-money offers for Gareth Bale and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as the Red Devils attempt to strengthen their squad.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror) reported Real Madrid are ready to sell Bale for €90 million (£79.5 million), with the Welshman agreeing to his expected exit next summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign their former winger, but United crave the chance to add a superstar to their ranks.

United lacked attacking flair as they crumbled against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, losing 2-1 as Mourinho failed to come up with a plan to counter their derby rivals.

Bale would instantly give United a new level of creativity and venom, lighting up the Theatre of Dreams as Mourinho looks for the perfect formula.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Wales international has been plagued with injury throughout his career, but his recent absences from Real's team have seen him lose status in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez broke the world record to sign the player from Spurs in 2013, with Bale expected to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

However, Ronaldo continues to rule in Madrid—fresh from a fifth Ballon d'Or success—and Bale has had to fight his way back to fitness yet again after a fresh calf injury.

Bale has scored only three goals this term after limited appearances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, forcing Real to look elsewhere within their ranks.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of Serie A's hottest talents, with the 22-year-old linked with a £95 million transfer to United.

Neil Fissler of the Daily Express (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse) reported Mourinho is ready to break the Old Trafford giants' transfer record to capture the Serbian midfielder, and that Man Utd have edged ahead of Juventus to sign the burgeoning prospect.

Milinkovic-Savic could emerge as the perfect partner for Paul Pogba, with the two players dovetailing from defence to attack.

The Lazio starlet would force Pogba to play in a restricted central-midfield role, but Mourinho has already curbed a portion of the Frenchman's attacking instincts.

Here is the Serb in action:

United's lack of performance in the Manchester derby underlined their need to continue purchasing, and future new recruits need to arrive from the highest echelons.

Bale would quell the thirst for a big name from the Stretford End, but the signing of Milinkovic-Savic could transform the buoyancy of United's midfield.

Ander Herrera deputised for Pogba against City, and it was clear Mourinho lacked a creative midfielder who can start the play while also defending territory.