PSG Reportedly in Talks to Sign AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks with Mino Raiola, the agent of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, regarding a transfer to France for the Italian starlet.

Donnarumma was linked with an exit from the San Siro earlier in 2017 before signing a new contract in July, but Sky Sport Italia reported PSG are opening the door to a renewed bid in 2018 (h/t MailOnline's Tom Bassam).

The Ligue 1 giants were one of the clubs touted as a possible destination for Donnarumma in the event he left the Rossoneri, whose struggles early on this season mean their stopper's future is still far from guaranteed.

Bleacher Report's Adam Digby regards Donnarumma highly and recently called for the 18-year-old to receive a greater portion of the limelight in Italy's national-team setup:

According to Bassam's report, Raiola is still "not convinced" by Milan's project, even after they splurged more than £150 million on new talent over the summer, with Gennaro Gattuso's men still in a battle to crack Serie A's top six.

Donnarumma moved to Milan from his native Naples in 2013 and has previously given the impression it's Milan he'd choose to represent above bigger suitors, per football journalist David Amoyal:

The teenager is regarded as one of, if not the best young goalkeeping prospects in Europe, making it of little wonder as to why PSG might be interested, having already acquired 2017 Golden Boy winner Kylian Mbappe, also 18.

Goalkeeper is one of the few areas in which PSG are yet to recruit a truly world-class figure, and Donnarumma—considered a successor to Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon in the national team—could reign for years to come.

PSG's chances of landing him have also been boosted by a recent report from Corriere della Sera, which said Milan failed to file his reported €50 million (£44 million) release clause with Lega Serie A (h/t Football Italia).

That means a club could sign Donnarumma for less than that value if he decides a departure is for the best, and Goal's Sacha Pisani emphasised the impact of agent Raiola in these kinds of matters:

Failure to clinch a spot in the Champions League after the money that was spent at the San Siro will be seen as a failure on Milan's part, and Donnarumma would be a prime candidate to leave.

Not only would PSG be capable of offering a salary Milan would likely struggle to compete with, but the prospect of a career in Paris challenging for the highest honours may prove too tempting to turn down.