Sheldon Richardson, Quinton Jefferson Ejected After Scuffles vs. Jaguars

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were ejected in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-24 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reported.

The ejections came as members of both teams got into scuffles on consecutive plays as Blake Bortles kneeled to run out the clock inside the final minute.

Some Jaguars fans threw their drinks at Jefferson as he was on the sideline heading for the locker room. Jefferson attempted to scale the wall into the stands and had to be held back by a Seahawks team official. ESPN.com's Jeff Darlington snapped a photo of the scene:

Jefferson discussed the situation after the game, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune:

Tensions boiled over on the field after members of the Seahawks defensive line crashed the Jaguars' victory formation. In particular, the Jaguars offensive line took exception to Michael Bennett's going low on Jacksonville center Brandon Linder.

As Linder and Bennett were scuffling, Richardson threw a punch at a Jaguars player while a separate shoving match was happening between members of the two teams.

Jefferson's ejection came a play later.

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, the 2017 season has seen 15 ejections, which is the most in one year since ejection statistics were recorded beginning in 2001.