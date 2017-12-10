    Report: Jose Mourinho Involved in Tunnel Bust-Up That Left Mikel Arteta Bloodied

    Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.
    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was reportedly involved in an altercation with multiple Manchester City players following City's 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    Sky Sports reported the news.

    Daniel Taylor of the Guardian reported Manchester assistant coach Mikel Arteta was left bloodied in the fight. United striker Romelu Lukaku was reported to be "prominently involved," though no video of the fight has been made available at this time.

    Mourinho told reporters City was "protected by luck" in Sunday's 2-1 loss that saw Nicolas Otamendi score the winning goal in the 54th minute.

    "I think they are a very good team, they are lucky, they have decisions in their favour," Mourinho said. "My first reaction is that I feel sorry for Michael Oliver. The referee is a human being and he tried his best. He was very committed to have a good match, which I think he had, but made one mistake, which was a crucial mistake."

    The loss effectively ended all chances United had of coming back and winning the Premier League table. City sits 11 points ahead of second-place United following the first 16 matches of the season.

