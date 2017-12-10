Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Looked 'Ridiculous' in Practice in Return from Injury

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly looked "ridiculous, just incredible" in practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Still, his status for next week's game against the Carolina Panthers—the soonest he's eligible to return to game action—is contingent upon being medically cleared after undergoing a CT scan this week.

Rodgers, 34, has been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in an Oct. 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Per Rapoport: "All of this depends on how the bone on his surgically repaired collarbone is healing. Of course we know he has two plates and 13 screws."

He was put on injured reserve following his injury and was activated Dec. 2.

However, even if Rodgers is medically cleared, the Packers may keep him out if they lose to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and fall to 6-7. As ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported, Rodgers' return would be contingent on both his health and the team's postseason chances.

The Packers are already four games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, making a division crown all but impossible. The Vikings are a win away—or one loss apiece from the Packers and Detroit Lions—from clinching the division.

But coming into Sunday, the Packers also find themselves trailing the Seattle Seahawks (8-4), Carolina Panthers (8-4), Atlanta Falcons (8-5) and Lions (6-6) in the wild-card chase.

A loss to Cleveland wouldn't eliminate the Packers from playoff contention, but they would need to be perfect in their final three games and would need help to reach the postseason.