    WWE Superstar Rich Swann Arrested for Kidnapping and False Imprisonment

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    Appolo crews and Titus battle in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille north France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
    PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

    WWE Superstar Rich Swann has been arrested in Florida and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

    The Gainesville Police Department reported the news Sunday:

    According to the Mirror (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc), Swann could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge. He was also charged with battery and is being held at the Alachua County Jail, per the report.

    The 26-year-old tried out for the WWE in 2014 and moved to NXT a year later before making his debut on Raw in 2016. He won the Cruiserweight Championship on the first episode of 205 Live but eventually lost the title to Neville.

    Per Gagnon, he was scheduled to face Drew Gulak with the top contender spot and a match against Enzo Amore on the line. The WWE has yet to comment on the incident. 

