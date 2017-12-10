PSG Transfer News: Arsenal Want Goncalo Guedes Amid Exit Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly try to land Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes next summer, and PSG could be tempted to sell in order to comply with financial fair play.

According to Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday, Guedes is one of the players the Gunners are considering to replace Alexis Sanchez, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Thomas Lemar of AS Monaco is also mentioned, but after he refused to move to London last summer, the Portuguese starlet may be more obtainable.

fotopress/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has been with Les Parisiens since January but couldn't find much playing time in the French capital. He was sent on loan to Valencia for the 2017-18 campaign and has thrived in Spain, playing a key role in Los Che's surprising surge to second place in La Liga.

The winger has already scored three goals and added five assists in Spain, surpassing all expectations. This strike against Real Betis was probably the best of the lot:

Guedes previously told Marca his dream is still to stand out for Les Parisiens but that he was intrigued by an extended stay with Valencia as well (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC).

Those PSG dreams could prove tricky following the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Both play their best football in wide roles―where Guedes also shines―and block his path into the starting XI as a result. They also cost a lot of money, and Les Parisiens need to balance the books.

Guedes wouldn't be the only candidate to be sacrificed in order to raise funds―Julian Draxler and Lucas Moura are also natural wingers―but as a rising star with a high ceiling, he could prove valuable on the open market.

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Per Draper, the Ligue 1 giants spent a monstrous £366 million in transfer fees on Neymar and Mbappe last summer―that's a lot of cash, and a solid fee for Guedes could go a long way toward satisfying FFP requirements.

The Lemar option is also intriguing, but following the winger's downturn in form during the 2017-18 campaign, a move could be complicated. Arsenal offered £90 million for his services last summer, but according to Draper, that fee took into account the added funds from Sanchez's prospective sale to Manchester City.

Neither transfer went through, so Arsenal are unlikely to offer anything close to the £90 million they were previously willing to pay for the France international.

Draper did report Lemar is now open to moving to the Gunners. Monaco, meanwhile, have something of a reputation for being a selling club, though they would prefer to do a deal when his value is high.