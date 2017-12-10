    Dana White Threatens Manny Pacquiao Amid Rumors of Conor McGregor Negotiations

    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: UFC President Dana White speaks to the media during the UFC 217 post fight press conference event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Dana White is not happy about the news that longtime elite boxer Manny Pacquiao and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor are working on a match in April. He's not one bit happy. Speaking at the UFC Fight Night 123 post-fight press conference, White had pointed words for the Filipino pugilist. 

    "That would be weird, because (McGregor’s) under contract with us," said White when asked about Pacquiao's statement (h/t MMAJunkie.com). "If that’s true, I will be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever is representing him."

    Most of Manny Pacquiao's time is spent as a politician in Manilla these days, but he's slated to return to the ring in April.
    Most of Manny Pacquiao's time is spent as a politician in Manilla these days, but he's slated to return to the ring in April.NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

    White denying the fight is no surprise. McGregor and the UFC are in reportedly contentious contract negotiations following the Irish striker's "Money Fight" with Floyd Mayweather in August, something White himself alluded to in an interview last week. Acknowledging the rumors of McGregor working with Pacquiao would not only call into question White's control over a fighter that (theoretically) is under his employ but would also strengthen McGregor's leverage at the bargaining table.

    That, of course, doesn't mean the rumors aren't true. 

    At 38 years old and already semi-retired, Pacquiao only has a few fights left in him. McGregor represents a seemingly low-risk but undeniably high-reward opportunity for the part-timer, who could use a rebound match after a controversial decision loss to Jeff Horn.

    The Mayweather vs. McGregor superfight was a game-changer for the UFC champ in multiple ways.
    The Mayweather vs. McGregor superfight was a game-changer for the UFC champ in multiple ways.Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Meanwhile, despite being under contract with the UFC, the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act leaves McGregor's exclusivity with the company up for debate (a topic that was heavily discussed ahead of the contest). With that in mind, McGregor gains a great deal of haggling horsepower by having strong suitors in multiple sports, a fact that certainly isn't lost on Team Notorious.

    That said, don't get too excited about a Mac-Pac superfight yet. The UFC will likely bend over backwards to keep McGregor in the Octagon, and per Yahoo, Pacquiao himself is hedging his bets by acknowledging McGregor as one of a handful of potential foes. 

    While it might take a bit, and while things might get heated in meantime, look for McGregor's next fight to take place in a cage, not a ring.

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Ortega Beats Swanson Via Submission

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Swanson's Career Gamble Backfires Big Time

      Jeremy Botter
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners and Losers from UFC Fresno

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Miocic vs. Ngannou Set for UFC 220

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report