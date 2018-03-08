Evan Fournier Suffers Knee Injury vs. Lakers; Ruled Out for Game

Adam Wells
March 8, 2018

Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center after he was diagnosed with a left knee sprain, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins.

Fournier has been one of the bright spots for a Magic team that is once again near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The 25-year-old ranks second behind Aaron Gordon with 17.9 points per game and is shooting a solid 37.7 percent from three-point range.

Injuries have been a problem for Fournier throughout his career. He has only reached the 70-game barrier twice in the past five seasons. He sprained his ankle during a Dec. 6 game against the Atlanta Hawks that caused him to miss eight games before returning on Dec. 26.

With Fournier once again sidelined, the Magic will turn to Wesley Iwundu and Arron Afflalo to replace his production. Both players have been used sparingly off the bench this season, so head coach Frank Vogel will need them to get accustomed to more playing time if the Magic are going to finish the season strong.

