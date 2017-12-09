PSG Transfer News: Alex Sandro Contact Reportedly Made Amid Chelsea Rumours

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club being linked with Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, who has also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to Paris United (via Get French Football News) sporting director Antero Henrique himself has made contact, as the club searches for a replacement for Layvin Kurzawa. The report also lists Faouzi Ghoulam as an option, but he just signed a new deal with Napoli.

Sandro is supposedly interested in the PSG project, which has leaned heavily on Brazilian players so far. The Daily Record's Duncan Castles previously reported United also want Sandro, while Matt Law of the Telegraph added Chelsea to the list and floated a valuation of roughly £50 million.

The 26-year-old was a popular name last summer, with various reports of the Blues' interest. He ended up staying in Turin, but that hasn't stopped the speculation.

Sandro was phenomenal last season but has failed to hit the same heights in the 2017-18 campaign, even getting benched for Kwadwo Asamoah. Sportswriter David Amoyal weighed in on his disastrous form:

Kurzawa joined Les Parisiens in 2015 and was seen as France's top talent at the left-back position at the time, but he's regressed since and has only flashed his talent on occasion this season―like when he bagged a hat-trick against Anderlecht.

At 25 he no longer has the excuse of inexperience on his side, and if PSG want to challenge the very best clubs in Europe, they need more from their full-back.

Sandro would be a sensational replacement if he rediscovers his form, and the PSG project could be a very appealing one for the former FC Porto man. With the likes of Neymar, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and others already in Paris, a move to France could only help his bid to establish himself as Brazil's top option at left-back.

Right now, that role is reserved for Real Madrid's Marcelo, and Sandro has had remarkably few opportunities to join up with the national team. A close connection with Neymar and Company could only boost his chances.

The financial side of the transfer could prove tricky, however. PSG invested heavily in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and need to balance the books to comply with financial fair play. Juventus won't sell their star man on the cheap, and if United and Chelsea are also interested, a bidding war is almost guaranteed to develop.

Kurzawa could be used as a makeweight, but the Bianconeri already have a replacement for next season in Leonardo Spinazzola, so he may not move the needle much.

The two clubs also haven't had a great working relationship in the past as a result of Kingsley Coman's controversial move to Turin, but Blaise Matuidi's summer transfer to Juventus may suggest the relationship is better now.