Anthony Davis Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Rockets Due to Groin Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis was inactive for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets, according to Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com.

Davis originally suffered the injury on Dec. 1 against the Utah Jazz. After missing three games, Davis would return to play against the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers before being ruled out on Monday.

Davis has steadily developed into one of the league's most valuable players since New Orleans selected him with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. So far during the 2017-18 season he ranks fourth among qualifiers in Player Efficiency Rating. Davis is averaging 25.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the field.

The 24-year-old Chicago native has been slowed by injuries at times, though. He's dealt with various ailments throughout his six-year career. This marks the fifth game in the 2017-18 season Davis will miss.

With the forward sidelined again, Cheick Diallo should get the first crack at additional playing time alongside DeMarcus Cousins. Omer Asik could also see more action as part of the team's frontcourt rotation.

Ultimately, trying to replace the production Davis provides on a nightly basis is an impossible task for Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry. The team is likely to see a noticeable drop off at both ends of the floor until he returns to the starting lineup.