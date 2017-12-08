Giancarlo Stanton Informs Cardinals He Refuses to Waive No-Trade Clause

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton has crossed the St. Louis Cardinals off the list of teams he would accept a trade to play for in 2018.

Per Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill Dewitt Jr. and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Friday Stanton informed them he would not waive his no-trade clause.

"We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause," DeWitt said. "We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season."

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Dec. 3 that the Marlins agreed to the general framework of deals with the Cardinals and San Francisco Giants for Stanton, but they were being held up until Stanton decided if he would accept a deal to either team.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Stanton is currently focusing his attention on the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Craig Mish of SiriusXM added the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros are also high on the reigning National League MVP's list of preferred destinations.

The two biggest traits all four of those teams have in common is a young core of talented players in place and are built to win right now. The Cubs and Astros have won the past two World Series titles. The Dodgers played in the World Series this year, and the Yankees took the Astros to Game 7 in the ALCS.

The Cardinals, who finished last season 83-79, are chasing the Cubs in the National League Central and have missed the playoffs in each of the past two years.