PSG Transfer News: Unai Emery Comments on Neymar to Real Madrid Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has commented on speculation that Neymar could leave the French club for Real Madrid.

Club president Florentino Perez has said the Brazilian would find it easier to win the Ballon d'Or if he played for Madrid, per Marca.

Neymar finished third in the 2017 Ballon d'Or but was still some way behind winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in second place:

The Brazilian's father has already met with Perez to discuss a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, per Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby).

However, Emery has said that while Madrid may want Neymar, he does not need to leave PSG to fulfill his ambitions.

Per Marca, he said: "Maybe [Florentino Perez] would wish to have him at Real Madrid, but he is here at PSG. I am convinced that Neymar will achieve his objectives, first the team ones and then the individual ones, right here at PSG."

Neymar was angered when asked about Real Madrid speculation after PSG's UEFA Champions League win over Celtic in November.

When asked about a potential move, he said "For f--k's sake. Have you got nothing else to talk about?" per David F. Sanchidrian of AS.



Neymar then stormed out and refused to answer any more questions, as shown by Goal UK:

The former Barcelona man has been a huge hit on the pitch for PSG, scoring 15 goals in 18 appearances for his new club already this season.

However, there have been problems for the brilliant Brazilian, most notably a spat with team-mate Edinson Cavani.

The two players clashed after a row over set-piece duties back in September, according to L'Equipe (h/t Daniel Matthews for MailOnline).

Neymar was also sent off in PSG's draw with Marseille in October after a clash with Lucas Ocampos, as shown by Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old will also miss PSG's clash with Lille on Saturday due to suspension, as explained by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Neymar has only been at PSG a matter of months, but there is already a sense he could grow frustrated with life in Ligue 1 and look to move on again.

A move to Madrid would certainly provide him with a bigger stage on which to showcase his talents.

He also has the profile and quality to be the man to ultimately replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 33 next year and is heading towards the end of his glittering career.