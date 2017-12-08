Charly Musonda, Chelsea Agree to New Contract Through 2022

Pete Norton/Getty Images

Chelsea have confirmed that Charly Musonda has signed a new contract with the club that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2022.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder made his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season against Burnley and will be hoping he can kick on and force his way into Antonio Conte's first-team plans.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.