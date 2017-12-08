    Charly Musonda, Chelsea Agree to New Contract Through 2022

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IDecember 8, 2017

    MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Charly Musonda of Chelsea in action during the Checkatrade Trophy Second Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Chelsea U21vat StadiumMK on December 6, 2017 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
    Pete Norton/Getty Images

    Chelsea have confirmed that Charly Musonda has signed a new contract with the club that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2022.

    The 21-year-old attacking midfielder made his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season against Burnley and will be hoping he can kick on and force his way into Antonio Conte's first-team plans.

                

