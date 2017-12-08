Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has commented on speculation Los Blancos could try and sign Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar only moved to the Ligue 1 side last summer but has proved to be a huge success with Unai Emery's men, scoring nine goals and contributing six assists in 12 league starts.

The Brazilian also came third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2017 Ballon d'Or voting that was announced on Thursday:

The former Barcelona man is wanted by Madrid, and Perez has met with his father to discuss the possibility of him replacing Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby).

Perez has now spoken about Neymar and also Mbappe, whom Madrid were interested in last summer before backing off due to his wage demands, per Goal's Ben Hayward.

Per El Partidazo de COPE (h/t the Mirror's Jack Rathborn) he said: "Mbappe is 18 years old; let's leave him to develop and see how far he can go. We have the best players. Recruit Neymar and wait for Mbappe to develop? That's not a bad idea!"

Mbappe finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings, the youngest player ever to finish in the award's top 10:

Madrid, meanwhile, have seen their star strikers struggle for goals this season, as shown by Marca:

The Spanish champions are also eight points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, and if they were to relinquish their title, it may prompt a summer of big spending.

Ronaldo will turn 33 in February, and while replacing the Portugal star is an almost impossible task, Neymar is one of the few players who has the quality to take his place in the Madrid attack.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is still just 18, and while Madrid have already shown an interest, it seems they are willing to be patient before making another move for the young Frenchman.