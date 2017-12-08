    Liverpool Transfer News: Mohamed Salah Rumours, Reds Looking to Spend in January

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2017

    Real Madrid are not planning to swoop for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

    Balague told Sky Sports via his live blog he does not believe the Egyptian sensation will move to the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders in the near future after recent reports linked the player with a switch to Spain (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express).

    Balague said: "At this moment in time I understand Salah is not on Real Madrid's radar. They are looking to bring in goalkeeper Kepa and a striker once [Gareth] Bale's future is decided. Those two situations need to be sorted before we know exactly what Real Madrid are doing."

    Salah has quickly positioned himself as one of the Premier League's leading lights this term, providing the Reds with an essential attacking threat to sustain a challenge in England and Europe.

    The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 21 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League, but Liverpool's defensive woes continue to cause the club issues.

    Pundit Ian Wright has named Salah his current player of the season ahead of two of English football's luminaries.

    Speaking to Sky Sports' The Debate Show, Wright explained why the Liverpool star has won his praise (h/t Charles Perrin of the Daily Express):

    "[Kevin] De Bruyne is amazing and I love Eden [Hazard].

    For me this season right now, Mo [Salah] is electrifying. The way he's come back from Chelsea to Roma and back here and the way he's playing.

    "When you looked at the start of the season, he missed some good chances. He's taken them on more now and he's getting better every game.

    "He pips De Bruyne for me at the moment."

    Salah is exceeding expectations at Anfield, but manager Jurgen Klopp has opted for a holistic approach in attack as he continues to operate without a natural striker.

    Roberto Firmino has continued to operate as the striker, despite his lack of past knowledge in the position.

    However, the plan has worked well, allowing Salah and Sadio Mane to burst into space, providing the Anfield giants with goals and assists.

    In other Reds news, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has suggested his club could be ready to purchase in the January transfer window, as the owners attempt to back Klopp's mandate.

    Liverpool experienced a subdued summer transfer window but could now move for talent if it becomes available.

    Speaking to Sky Sports about the club's transfer strategy, Moore explained the Reds are prepared to do business (h/t Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo).

    "The investments are being made, and it's hard to knock what you're seeing on the field right now and say 'Oh, you should be spending more money,' he said. "What I will say, because I know you are leading up to the question about January, the club continues to look at acquisitions that will strengthen the squad."

    The Reds hold fourth spot in the Premier League, one point ahead of Arsenal, but the Merseyside club have failed to win in seven of their 15 league games this term.

    Klopp's unit still possesses incredible deficiencies in defence, and his side continues to concede goals at an alarming rate compared to the teams around them.

    The starting XI isn't in the correct tactical shape to challenge for major trophies at present, but cup competitions could offer Liverpool measured redemption and short-term salvation.

