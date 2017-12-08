Zach Miller Reflects on Horrific Knee Injury, Told Doctor 'Save My Leg, Please'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

For the first time since suffering a major leg injury in Week 8, Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller discussed the ordeal Friday.

As seen in the following video courtesy of the Bears' official Twitter account, Miller talked about the seriousness of the injury:

There was some question regarding whether Miller would need to have his leg amputated, and he recalled telling the doctor, "Save my leg, please."

Per ESPN.com, Miller had to undergo surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery in his left leg.

The injury occurred on a play against the New Orleans Saints when Miller attempted to make a catch in the end zone.

Miller said he wasn't in pain and felt calm, but told the trainer his knee was "gone."

The 33-year-old veteran credited the quick thinking of Bears assistant athletic trainer Sid Dryer with saving his leg since he made the decision to transport Miller to the proper medical facility.

After the injury occurred, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that Miller's artery was "shredded from above the knee joint to below the knee."

In the video released Friday, an emotional Miller thanked many people for helping him through the process, including his wife and the McCaskey family, which owns the Bears.

Miller is a nine-year NFL veteran who has spent the past four seasons with the Bears.