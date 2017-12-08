Tottenham Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Comments on Gareth Bale Rumours

Tottenham Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Comments on Gareth Bale RumoursDecember 8, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has commented on reports that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could return to the club.
The Wales international left Spurs for Madrid in 2013 but has an agreement to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, according to Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Star's James Walters).
Bale has struggled with injury this season and has made just four La Liga starts for Zinedine Zidane's side.
Sky Bet showed just how much football Bale has missed for Real Madrid:
Sky Bet @SkyBet
🐉 Gareth Bale has featured in only 20 of #RealMadrid's last 60 games. 🤕 Who is the most injury prone player to play for your club? https://t.co/FQod50eVae2017-11-15 18:15:05
However, whenever he has played, he has proved to be effective, as highlighted by La Liga football writer Andrew Gaffney:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
5 - Gareth Bale now leads the assists charts for Real Madrid this season despite playing around 700 minutes less than his teammates.2017-11-28 22:02:59
However, there is a sense of frustration around Bale's ongoing fitness problems, and the situation is neatly explained by journalist Lucas Navarrete:
Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM
UPDATE: Bale trained with the squad today but won't be available this Saturday against Sevilla. Remember that he just "felt some discomfort" and that he's now missed three games because of it. Lack of transparency with his status is not helping his case.2017-12-8 12:27:49
Unsurprisingly, Pochettino has been asked about the speculation surrounding Bale and, specifically, if he could envisage the Welshman returning to north London.
Per Alasdair Gold at Football.London, he said: "I don't know, I don't know. I saw him in Madrid when we played there. Always he keeps contact with all the people here, that worked here in the past. But you know, what I can say about that, I don't know because I don't have that relationship with him or the people around him."
Gold also noted how Bale's wage demands may prove problematic for Spurs:
Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold
The Gareth Bale stuff was interesting. Poch wasn't at all as dismissive as I expected. Can't see how Spurs could afford his wages though. https://t.co/eW8s81zQxg2017-12-8 14:44:03
Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has said the player "wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid," in an interview with Fichajes.com (h/t Goal's Dom Farrell).
How long Bale stays at Madrid may well depend on whether he can shrug off his injury problems and maintain his fitness for prolonged spell.
There is no doubting his quality, and he has always delivered the goods for Madrid, but the amount of games he has missed is understandably a cause for concern and frustration for the Spanish champions.