Manchester United Transfer News: Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Eliot Matazo Rumours

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace could be ready to terminate the loan of Manchester United starlet Timothy Fosu-Mensah as they weigh up a swoop for Liverpool striker Danny Ings.

The Guardian (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News) reported the Eagles could send the young defender back to Old Trafford to create a loan space for the Anfield attacker.

Premier League sides are only allowed to name two loan players in each matchday team, and Fosu-Mensah has found himself on the bench after a promising start at Selhurst Park.

Palace have since installed Roy Hodgson as manager after the departure of ex-boss Frank de Boer, squeezing the Netherlands international's opportunities to feature. If Ings arrives in south London, he would command a starting place alongside existing loan capture Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Fosu-Mensah arrived at United in 2014 after leaving Ajax's academy to switch to Carrington, and he has since developed into one of the Red Devils' top young prospects.

The 19-year-old was expected to flourish at Palace, but Hodgson now requires a loan striker in his squad, according to reports.

The Dutchman has started seven games for the Eagles this term, but he could soon find himself back in United's team.

Fosu-Mensah is likely to be welcomed back with open arms by United coach Jose Mourinho, with the player offering additional cover at centre-back and right-back.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The teenager remains a fabulous prospect, but Hodgson needs to reshape his options in the January transfer window.

In other United news, midfielder Eliot Matazo is on Mourinho's radar after scouts alerted the coach about the teenage prodigy from Anderlecht.

Diederik Geypen of Voetbalkrant (h/t Metro) reported United have made contact with the youngster through the family of Romelu Lukaku. The Red Devils No. 9 spent five years at Anderlecht as he passed through their academy to the first team.

Per Metro, United continue to swell their ranks of talented young players after the addition of Aliou Traore from Paris Saint-Germain and the expected capture of Malmo's Lucas Gomes.

Matazo has displayed leadership qualities in the under-16's at the Belgian club, and he could soon be snapped up by the Manchester giants.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Mourinho has confounded many of his critics by giving youth a chance since the start of his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial permitted starting roles in his selection.

United have a fierce tradition of developing teenage talent in their first team, and Mourinho appears to be staying faithful to the philosophy of the football club as he searches for the next generation of superstars.