Chelsea Transfer News: £20M January Move for Leon Bailey in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer £20 million for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey in January, but Barcelona are also thought to be interested in him.

The Sun's Phil Cadden exclusively reported the Blues have scouted him three times this season and did so on a number of occasions last year prior to his move from Genk in January, having eyed him for around 18 months.

Chelsea are willing to allow him to remain at Leverkusen on loan for the remainder of the campaign if they succeed in securing him and have held talks with the Bundesliga outfit, though Barcelona are also keeping abreast of his situation.

The 20-year-old, who can play on the right or the left, moved to Germany at the start of the year having recorded 15 goals and 21 assists for Genk in 77 appearances.

Bailey plays without fear and causes all manner of problems for defenders with his direct runs and blistering pace.

Bayer shared his impressive numbers for the season prior to their 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund:

The club also showed some of his highlights:

According to Squawka, the youngster has created 21 Bundesliga chances for his team-mates this season, having created just three in his eight league outings for them last year, which shows his development in the final third and the cutting edge he has added to his game.

Bayer will no doubt be hoping to keep the promising Jamaican, particularly given he has been at the club less than a year.

Remaining at the club on loan would sweeten the deal in that regard, but even so it may not be enough to convince them and it's critical the player play as much senior football as possible in the coming years if he's to reach his potential.

That should factor heavily in any decision Bailey makes on his future if a concrete offer comes in, but any interested party will need to convince Bayer to relinquish him first.