Manchester United Transfer News: Bryan Cristante Boost Amid Latest Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of midfielder Bryan Cristante after it was revealed AC Milan do not have a buy-back clause on their former player.

Cristante is currently in flying form on loan at Atalanta from Benfica and has drawn interest from Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, but Milan did not insert a buy-back clause into the deal that saw him leave the San Siro for Portugal in 2014, per Sky Sport (via Calciomercato).

Atalanta have an option to buy the 22-year-old outright, and they plan to exercise that right before potentially selling him at a big price if he continues to impress, the report added.

In such a scenario, United would have the finances and reputation to be able to attract Cristante.

Had Milan inserted a buy-back clause when they sold him and guaranteed first option on the Italy international, they would have been in pole position to potentially sign him ahead of United.

Cristante is enjoying the best season of his career so far in 2017-18 and has netted five goals in 14 Serie A matches, as well as three in six in the UEFA Europa League.

Naturally a central midfielder who is adept at breaking up play in the middle of the park, he has thrived in a more advanced role at times this term and proved his versatility.

There have been reports recently that Marouane Fellaini, whose current United contract expires at the end of this season, may soon depart Old Trafford, per Neil Moxley of the Mirror.



If the Belgian midfielder does leave United Mourinho will need to find a replacement, and Cristante could be a fine option.

Although Fellaini has a mixed reputation, he has been a useful player for United since joining the club in 2013. His potential exit would be felt by the Red Devils.

But if Mourinho could bring in Cristante that would soften the blow, and it is a possibility given Milan do not have first option on buying him back.