Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Star Reportedly Not Sold on Giants, Cardinals

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is refusing to approve a trade to the San Francisco Giants or St. Louis Cardinals, instead preferring to hold out for the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees to become a serious player.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news.

Stanton, 28, hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in this past season on his way to the National League MVP.

