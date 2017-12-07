    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Star Reportedly Not Sold on Giants, Cardinals

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: 2017 Hank Aaron Award recipient Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins attends the 2017 Hank Aaron Award press conference prior to game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

    Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is refusing to approve a trade to the San Francisco Giants or St. Louis Cardinals, instead preferring to hold out for the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees to become a serious player.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news.

    Stanton, 28, hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in this past season on his way to the National League MVP.

