Lindsey Vonn: I Want to Represent People of USA at Olympics, Not Donald Trump

U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn spoke out against President Donald Trump on Thursday while preparing in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge, per Christina MacFarlane, Ursin Caderas and John Sinnott of CNN.com.

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony," she added. "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

