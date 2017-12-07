    Lindsey Vonn: I Want to Represent People of USA at Olympics, Not Donald Trump

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2017

    Lindsey Vonn of the US waves to the crowd as she exits the finish area during the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Super G on December 3, 2017 in Lake Louise, Canada. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
    DON EMMERT/Getty Images

    U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn spoke out against President Donald Trump on Thursday while preparing in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

    "Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge, per Christina MacFarlane, Ursin Caderas and John Sinnott of CNN.com.

    "I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony," she added. "I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that." 

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      Do Ball Brothers Have a Future Overseas?

      David Pick
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      The Mistake NFL Teams Keep Making Again and Again

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Who Ends the Messi/Ronaldo Era?

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Simms' Week 14 NFL Picks

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report