Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Brace Not Enough as Real Madrid Beat Dortmund in UCL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Brace Not Enough as Real Madrid Beat Dortmund in UCLDecember 6, 2017
Real Madrid ended the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stages with a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, despite a valiant effort and brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Borja Mayoral and Cristiano Ronaldo gave Real a quick two-goal lead, but the hosts eased off after the hot start and allowed Aubameyang to reduce the deficit before half-time.
The Gabon international tied things up early in the second half, but Lucas Vazquez restored the lead inside the final 10 minutes. Real will qualify from their group in second place, while Dortmund head for the UEFA Europa League.
Here's a look at the teams:
Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 @realmadriden
📝 This is our starting XI for tonight's Champions League match against @BVB. #RMUCL | #HalaMadrid https://t.co/grAsxqYNOM2017-12-6 18:33:20
Borussia Dortmund @BVB
BVB: Bürki, Schmelzer, Bartra, Sokratis, Guerreiro, Subotic, Sahin, Dahoud, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Pulisic #rmabvb https://t.co/V3smSrkLsx2017-12-6 18:45:51
The match had an even start, but Real only allowed Dortmund a few minutes to get settled in before unleashing an enormous attacking onslaught. The defending champions, who have struggled for much of the season so far, scored two quick goals and made one of Germany's top teams look silly in the process.
First, Mayoral easily converted after a fine move through Ronaldo and Isco, although Robbie Dunne of AS English noted BVB didn't exactly put up much resistance:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
Too easy for Real Madrid but Isco's touch, which I don't know if he meant, was lovely. Nice finish from Mayoral too. Dortmund's defense under pressure already.2017-12-6 19:56:34
Just minutes later, it was Ronaldo himself who doubled the advantage, after he was isolated by Mateo Kovacic―making his first start and second appearance since suffering a severe injury in September.
The Portuguese star made history in the process:
B/R Football @brfootball
Champions League history for Cristiano Ronaldo! 💯 https://t.co/2BBq6k4UCk2017-12-6 19:59:16
And Real weren't finished with their assault. Casemiro drew a fine save from goalkeeper Roman Burki after a clever run, and Theo Hernandez also went close, firing narrowly wide after some beautiful passing with Ronaldo.
Dortmund also had their chances, as Aubameyang became more involved as the half wore on, but Raphael Varane had an excellent start, making several key tackles.
Real took their foot off the gas, opening the door for the visitors, but the better chances still fell to Los Blancos, with Ronaldo putting Burki to work. On the other side of the pitch, Aubameyang curled a shot wide, and he perhaps should have done better.
As shared by ESPN FC's Stefan Buczko, BVB's attacking hopes received a big boost shortly after:
Stefan Buczko @StefanBuczko
Varane has to off. Shame, he's a great player. Asensio coming on, half dressed. #rmabvb2017-12-6 20:23:47
Varane's injury didn't seem too serious―he talked with manager Zinedine Zidane before the decision was made to go ahead with the substitution―and as Real had already qualified, it may have simply been a precaution.
Space did open up, however, and after Mayoral missed a great chance for Real, Aubayemang pulled one back for the Germans with a cool diving header.
Buczko was impressed with the cross from Marcel Schmelzer:
Stefan Buczko @StefanBuczko
2-1 Aubameyang! Schmelzer with the assist of the year. Great interception and cross. #rmabvb2017-12-6 20:29:04
And just minutes into the second half, Aubameyang tied things up, finishing in two tries after the defence left him unmarked.
Ronaldo could have doubled his tally as well but somehow failed to convert from close range after a lovely pass from Isco, and Aubameyang also wasted a great chance to grab the lead, leading to this remark from Dunne:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
I don't know how he does it but Zidane needs to protect Nacho. Going one-on-one against Aubameyang for another 35 minutes is not good for the hamstrings - it's been proven by science.2017-12-6 20:59:07
Theo fired another shot narrowly wide and Dani Ceballos followed suit, as Real pushed for a winner and BVB aimed for the counter. Neven Subotic made a great defensive play to deny Ronaldo and brought him down inside the box shortly after, with no penalty given.
The Portuguese star remained involved, with Burki saving his header, and Subotic almost pushed the ball in his own net after a sharp cross.
A late winner seemed inevitable, and after Ronaldo had a goal controversially ruled out for offside, it was Vazquez who finally found a way past Burki with a clean strike into the bottom corner.
Theo nearly made it 4-2 with a wayward cross that turned into a dangerous shot, and Shinji Kagawa missed a golden chance to tie things up, blasting over.
The result leaves Real in second place in their group, behind Tottenham Hotspur. Dortmund will head for the Europa League thanks to a better goal differential than APOEL.