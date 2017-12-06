Giants, Marlins Agree to Giancarlo Stanton Trade Terms; OF Must Approve

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants met with Giancarlo Stanton and have a deal in place with the Miami Marlins to acquire the All-Star outfielder, Giants general manager Bobby Evans told San Francisco radio station KNBR (via the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea).

Shea noted Stanton would need to waive his full no-trade clause in order to finalize the move, so his trade to the Giants is far from complete.

SiriusXM Radio's Craig Mish reported the trade package the Giants could potentially send the Marlins:

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, the Giants believe Stanton will decide by the end of the week whether he'll approve a trade. Pavlovic reported San Francisco sees the Los Angeles Dodgers as the "biggest threat" to scuttle the move.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Nov. 28 that Stanton is waiting to see whether the Dodgers will make a concerted effort to acquire him. Morosi followed up Tuesday, reporting the Dodgers and Marlins have talked about a trade but that Los Angeles doesn't appear to be aggressively pursuing Stanton.

Because he can veto any trade, Stanton holds all the cards in this situation, which can be overlooked in the flurry of daily rumors about his future. ESPN's Buster Olney thought the Marlins should've been more transparent about the process:

Stanton could accept a deal now or wait until the middle of the 2018 regular season. If he's willing to be really patient, the 2017 National League MVP could decide to put off any decision until next winter.

Should Stanton's potential trade to the Giants fall through, he may not be headed out of Miami anytime soon.