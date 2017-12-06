Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard Reportedly Contacted by Real Madrid

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Eden Hazard was contacted by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez last week, according to Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t Calciomercato).

News of Los Blancos making contact comes after Matt Hughes of The Times reported Hazard is stalling on signing a new contract with Chelsea because he doesn't want to end his chances of one day joining Real.

Keeping Hazard away from Los Merengues should be a priority for the Blues and manager Antonio Conte. The Belgium international is the one true match-winner in Conte's squad.

Hazard is a dynamic presence in the final third, either on the wing or when played through the middle. Conte has deployed his gifted No. 10 centrally more often this season.

The experiment has been paying dividends, according to Adam Bate of Sky Sports: "Playing in a central role has opened up his options. Hazard is no longer in a direct battle with the right-back but can instead pursue pockets of space elsewhere and beat opponents to the left and to the right."

Hazard has become more efficient in front of goal since the switch, scoring eight goals in Premier League and UEFA Champions League action.

However, he is also still effective when running at players and creating chances, with WhoScored.com noting how tricky Hazard proved during the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday:

Hazard's mix of creativity and goals is sure to keep him on the radars of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Real may have the strongest chance to sign the 26-year-old, with Football.London's Oliver Harbord describing how much Hazard admires Zidane.

If Real are using the personal touch from their manager to sway a deal, Hazard could yet be tempted to move to the Spanish capital, despite being contracted at Chelsea until 2020, per Harbord.

Chelsea don't have another wide forward who can do what Hazard does, despite the presence of Willian and Pedro. The latter has a keen eye for goal but lacks the technique and vision to be a force creatively, while Willian's flair and industry aren't matched by enough goals.

Doing what it takes to keep Hazard in west London should continue to be Chelsea's focus during the next few months.