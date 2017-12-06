Antonio Conte Fined £8,000, Avoids Ban After Sending Off vs. Swansea

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been given a fine of £8,000 but avoided a ban after accepting a Football Association charge of misconduct for being sent off in the Premier League match against Swansea City.

As noted by Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, an FA statement said the fine is the standard punishment. Conte was sent off in the first half of the 1-0 win and apologised after the final whistle.

he Italian explained what happened, per Richards:

"The problem is I was frustrated because the opponents were wasting time. I tried to tell this to the fourth official not only once but a few times.

"But I have apologised because I did the wrong thing. I have been in to see them after the game. It's right to speak and apologise with them.

"I don't know if it was fair [to be sent off] but we have to respect this decision.

"Sometimes there is a lot of frustration like in this case but sometime you can make a mistake and I did this."

While the £8,000 fine was the expected punishment, the relatively low figure still led to some hilarity on social media. Yahoo Sport UK compared it to his reported earnings:

The former Juventus boss is in his second year with Chelsea after guiding the Blues to the Premier League title in 2016-17. In his short spell in England, he's established himself as a fiery presence on the sidelines, leading to a swift rivalry with Manchester United's Jose Mourinho, per The Independent.

He has experience working from the stands after he received a four-month touchline ban in 2012 for failing to report alleged match-fixing, per BBC Sport. With their manager banned from the sidelines for such a long spell, Juventus didn't skip a beat.

Chelsea won't have to worry about that for now, however, and will have the Italian to lead them when they travel across London to face West Ham United on Saturday.