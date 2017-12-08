College Football Playoff 2017-18: Predictions, Odds, Schedule for Final 4 Teams

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Clemson opened its title defense ranked outside the top four in both major polls. Yet the Tigers not only return to the College Football Playoff with an opportunity to repeat as national champions, but they do so as the top overall seed after a 12-1 campaign.

They are joined by Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama in the CFP semifinals. The Crimson Tide were the most controversial selection of the final four as they narrowly edged out Big Ten champion Ohio State despite failing to qualify for the SEC title game.

With the field set, let's check out all of the important viewing information for the CFP, which kicks off New Year's Day. Betting lines listed are courtesy of OddsShark.

College Football Playoff Schedule

Rose Bowl Game (CFP Semifinal)

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Where: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

When: Monday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

When: Monday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Semifinal Predictions

Rose Bowl: Georgia (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma

Georgia is the more well-rounded team. The Bulldogs rank fifth in offensive efficiency and second in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN.com. While the Sooners lead the nation in offensive efficiency, they are a distant 59th on the defensive side.

A game-changing quarterback is the ultimate equalizer, though. That's exactly what Oklahoma has in Baker Mayfield, who's likely to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City after throwing for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Jon Ledyard of FanRag Sports believes those factors set the tone for an entertaining matchup:

Trying to slow down the Sooners' offense is the toughest test the Georgia defense has faced all season. Not only does Oklahoma lead the nation in yards per game (583), but it scored at least 29 points in every game and averaged 43 points in four contests against ranked opponents.

It puts pressure on Bulldogs defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to create some confusion for Mayfield. Perhaps using the man coverage looks that turn into zone and vice versa. He's got enough talent within the unit to develop some complex schemes with a month of preparation time.

The question is whether that will be enough to keep Mayfield, Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and the quarterback's other aerial weapons at bay across four quarters.

Prediction: 31-27 Oklahoma

Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-2.5) vs. Clemson

The rematch of last season's National Championship Game, which saw Clemson's Deshaun Watson throw a last-second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow, might not feature quite as many dramatics, but it should live up to the hype nonetheless.

Although there were legitimate questions about whether the No. 4 spot should go to Alabama or Ohio State, the Tide are still a major title threat after narrowly sneaking into the field. In fact, it wouldn't be out of line to consider them the favorite.

Brad Powers of Pregame rates Bama as the best team in the country:

It's a meeting between the nation's top two scoring defenses—Alabama is No. 1 at 11.5 points allowed per game, followed by Clemson at 12.8. The Tigers are also coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the year, holding Miami to three points in their ACC Championship Game blowout win.

So all signs point toward an old-fashioned slugfest, and no team has proved more effective in those types of games over the past decade than the Tide.

As long as Jalen Hurts protects the football as well as he has throughout the campaign with just one interception, Nick Saban's group should hold the slight edge.

Prediction: 21-18 Alabama