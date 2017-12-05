LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Is 'Disgusted' and 'Not Used to Losing Like This'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 8-15 Los Angeles Lakers have lost five straight games, and LaVar Ball says his son is "disgusted."

The Ball family patriarch appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Tuesday and discussed his eldest son, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, and Lonzo's reaction to his team's form: "He's disgusted. He's not used to losing like this. The Lakers should build around Lonzo. Why are they sitting him down and not starting him [in] the fourth quarter? This is why the record is raggedy."

Ball didn't play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets and finished with just two points on 0-of-4 shooting in 22 minutes.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times noted there was a reason the UCLA product sat on the bench. He experienced tightness in his calves, and head coach Luke Walton said there was no reason to push him given that the game was out of reach.

LaVar—never shy to offer his opinion—has weighed in on the Lakers' coaching strategy already this season. In November, he told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report: "They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

On Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the Lakers were enforcing what some employees deemed the "LaVar Ball rule," which prevents media members from gathering in an area with players' families and associates after games.

"It's not a new policy; it's an existing policy," a team spokesperson said. "There has been more media presence in that area than before. That section is strictly for family and guests of players. It's a privacy concern."

While LaVar blamed Los Angeles' record on Lonzo's lack of playing time, the rookie has experienced shooting woes this season. He is hitting just 31.3 percent of his attempts and 25.0 percent of his threes as he adjusts to the NBA.

He is also playing 32.9 minutes per night—third-most on the team—which suggests LaVar's angst about playing time may be misplaced.