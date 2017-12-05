    Rob Gronkowski Suspension Appeal Denied for Hit on Tre'Davious White

    BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots argues with field judge Mike Weatherford #116 after receiving a penalty for his late hit on Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in Week 14.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL denied Gronkowski's appeal of his one-game suspension for a late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Week 13.

        

