Rob Gronkowski Suspension Appeal Denied for Hit on Tre'Davious White

The New England Patriots will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in Week 14.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL denied Gronkowski's appeal of his one-game suspension for a late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Week 13.

