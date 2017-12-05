PSG Transfer News: Unai Emery Quashes Julian Draxler Exit Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has once again expressed Julian Draxler's importance to the team, denting the hopes of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window.

The German has been linked with Premier League clubs since the start of the season but continues to feature regularly for Les Parisiens, and Emery is determined to keep him around.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Metro's Simon Rice), he said:

"He's in a constant evolution and he still has a lot of energy. At PSG, Draxler is in very good hands, he's a great contributor to our game, he's learning a lot.

"I talk to him a lot and I'm very demanding with him and he's one of those very ambitious players and he shows that with good performances, also for the national team, and he's a very important player for us."

Per Rice, recent reports sensationally stated Emery had told the former Schalke man he had no future at PSG, and the British press has pushed exit rumours heavily. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arriving during the summer, the Ligue 1 giants had the wing areas covered, and it was believed Draxler would become a bench player.

Even Ligue 1 writers like Robin Bairner have described the 24-year-old as a reserve:

That isn't exactly correct, however―Draxler has started nine of PSG's 16 Ligue 1 matches so far and featured in four more. It's worth noting he had a late start to the season after a starring display at the Confederations Cup as well.

Instead of benching Draxler, Emery has found a new role for the speedy technician. The German has moved into a central midfield role, proving a more-than-adequate option for the Ligue 1 leaders.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

At this point of the season, Draxler is a starter, and while Emery has rotated his squad on plenty of occasions, there's no reason to believe that will change. PSG could invest in a specialist central midfielder in January, but given their spending in the summer, that seems unlikely.

Much of the speculation surrounding Draxler came as a result of said spending to begin with. PSG have to comply with financial fair play, and sacrificing a talent like the German makes sense―but only if the club doesn't spend more money on a replacement.

Emery doesn't seem intent on doing that, judging by these latest comments, and a January transfer seems highly unlikely at this point.