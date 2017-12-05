Giancarlo Stanton Trade Offer from Giants Reportedly Revealed

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As the San Francisco Giants continue waiting for Giancarlo Stanton to decide if he will waive his no-trade clause, details of their trade offer to the Miami Marlins have reportedly been made public.

According to Craig Mish of SiriusXM, the Giants' offer includes right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede, outfielder Heliot Ramos, infielder Christian Arroyo and first baseman/outfielder Chris Shaw.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi previously reported the Marlins would accept a deal of Beede, Shaw and Joe Panik if the Giants committed to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million remaining on Stanton's contract.

The proposed deal reported Tuesday by Mish features the Giants' top four prospects, per MLB.com. Arroyo is the highest-ranked prospect, No. 56 overall, and he made his MLB debut last season with a .192/.244/.304 slash line in 34 games.

Morosi reported on Dec. 3 the Marlins have agreed to the "general framework" of trades proposed by the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals for Stanton, but both deals were being held up while Stanton decides if he will agree to a trade.

Until Stanton makes his decision, nothing can happen with the Giants, Cardinals or any other team. The reigning National League MVP is a hot commodity after hitting .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 RBI last season.