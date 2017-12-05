Neymar, PSG Win Champions League Group B Despite Loss to Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain secured top spot in Group B of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League despite losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on a night when star man Neymar struggled to impose himself on the game.

Neymar was kept quiet Tuesday while Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso put Bayern 2-0 ahead as the hosts chased a win by more than three goals to take top spot. Kylian Mbappe answered for PSG in the second half to make the task harder still before Tolisso netted again.

Bayern couldn't find the other two goals they needed, so PSG qualified for the last 16 as group winners even after subdued performances from many of their stars. Meanwhile, none of the other group winners will relish the prospect of drawing this formidable Bayern side first time out in the knockout phase.

Munich boss Jupp Heynckes left Arturo Vidal and Thomas Muller out of the starting XI but included James Rodriguez as a No. 10 behind Lewandowski. Meanwhile, PSG fielded their formidable front three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Mbappe, per UEFA.com's Jordan Maciel:

The hosts were in front on eight minutes when Lewandowski turned and finished smartly in the box. It was a well-taken goal but not one without controversy since Lewandowski and Franck Ribery appeared offside when the ball came in.

Even so, the goal counted and continued Lewandowski's terrific run in Europe's premier club competition, per Sky Sports Statto:

Bayern merited their lead thanks to their high pressing. Ribery, Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and James pushed right up against the PSG back four, giving no defender time on the ball.

A key part of the strategy involved keeping full-backs Dani Alves and Layvin Kurzawa from getting forward. The two are usually key attacking outlets for Les Parisiens but had their hands full thanks to the runs in behind from James, Ribery and Coman.

Kurzawa and Alves struggling forced holding midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti into defensive duties more often, with the latter booked for a rash challenge on James.

PSG might have been looking vulnerable defensively, but Neymar ensured they still carried a significant threat going forward. The Brazilian drew Joshua Kimmich into a foul punished by a yellow card.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

A terrific one-two at pace between Mbappe and Neymar nearly sent the latter clear, but he couldn't quite wriggle free of the Bayern defence.

Neymar was free just after the half-hour mark when Mbappe picked him out with an unerring, defence-splitting pass. Surprisingly, the South American couldn't make the most of his time and space and saw his shot saved.

Maciel summed up Bayern's relief:

Neymar's miss proved costly when Tolisso headed Bayern into a two-goal lead after rising to meet an exquisite cross from James. OptaJean detailed how valuable former Lyon midfielder Tolisso has been in Europe since joining Die Roten:

PSG's talisman continued to look out of sorts as he lost possession deep in his own half when robbed by Lewandowski. Bayern won a corner after the theft, but Marquinhos and Tolisso both earned bookings following a melee in the box.

Neymar came to life three minutes before the break when his scuffed, low shot forced Sven Ulreich into another good save. The Brazilian later appeared to have a free header after Mbappe crossed, only for Ribery to earn some plaudits for a fine clearing header away.

PSG had been outfought and out-thought for 45 minutes but needed less than five minutes after the restart to get a goal back. It came when Verratti chipped in for Cavani, who lifted an excellent ball for the onrushing Mbappe to head in.

WhoScored.com pointed out how teenage sensation Mbappe has already made this competition his favourite stage:

Bayern now needed to score three to snatch top spot in the group. Understandably though, the hosts looked jaded after Mbappe's goal and struggled to impose themselves the way they had in the first half.

Instead, PSG's big players grew in confidence, with Neymar picking out some wonderful passes to release Mbappe. The away side also earned a strong penalty shout when Cavani was sent tumbling in the box.

Sensing his side had lost the initiative, Heynckes swapped Ribery for Muller. Despite the change, it was Coman and Tolisso who combined to restore Bayern's two-goal cushion, with the former sprinting past Dani Alves to tee up the latter.

PSG were hit further when skipper Thiago Silva limped off with injury.

Sven Hoppe/Associated Press

Mbappe still had the chance to end Die Roten's slim hopes of top spot with 11 minutes left but saw his goal-bound shot deflected away by Hummels.

Lewandowski and Mbappe both missed great chances late on, but there were no more goals. It meant PSG scraped through in top spot, but Bayern reminded everyone they remain a major force in this competition.