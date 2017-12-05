Report: Stephen Curry Out vs. Hornets with Ankle Injury, MRI Results to Come

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are still awaiting MRI results on the injured right ankle of superstar guard Stephen Curry, but he's reportedly been ruled out for the Dubs' road game Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Chris Haynes of ESPN provided the status update Tuesday afternoon.

Curry suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 125-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Nick Friedell of ESPN.com noted X-rays came back negative, but the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player admitted going for a steal of E'Twaun Moore wasn't a smart move.

"It was a dumb play because I tried to go for a steal," Curry said. "And then obviously it was just a bang-bang [play]. I got caught on E'Twaun's shoe as I went by him and couldn't catch myself. So obviously it hurt, but wanted to kind of get back here, get ice on it and get the rehab process started as soon as possible."

He added: "I hadn't done that one in a while. Sprained my ankle. See how it feels tomorrow and kind of go from there. Obviously a sucky situation, but I'll be back."

NBA TV passed along a look at the play that caused the injury:

The 29-year-old Ohio native underwent surgery on his right ankle in 2011 to repair torn ligaments and again in 2012 for cleaning out loose debris and scar tissue. He also dealt with right ankle problems during the 2016 playoffs.

Curry is enjoying another strong season for the Warriors. He's averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds across 23 appearances, though his three-point shooting currently sits at a career-low 38.1 percent.

Shaun Livingston should take over as the team's starting point guard until the four-time All-Star selection returns. Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young will also see more playing time as part of the team's rotation.